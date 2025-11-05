Bhangar man’s suicide adds to what TMC says are eight deaths linked to SIR fears in West Bengal

Two men in West Bengal’s North and South 24 Parganas districts allegedly died by suicide this week and last week, with their families and political leaders linking the deaths to anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, according to PTI reports.

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that as many as eight people in the state have died by suicide due to fear over the SIR, though the figure is yet to be independently verified.

In the South 24 Parganas district, 57-year-old Safikul Gazi, originally from Ghushighata in North 24 Parganas, was found hanging at his in-laws’ home in Jaypur, Bhangar, on Wednesday. Family members said Gazi, who had been mentally disturbed following injuries in a recent accident, became increasingly anxious after the SIR process began.

“He was terrified about not having valid identity papers. He kept saying he would be thrown out of the country. He had even fallen ill out of fear. This morning, after having tea, he went to tie the goats and later we found him hanging with a gamchha (towel) in the goat shed,” his wife told reporters.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed this was the eighth such incident in the state linked to fears surrounding the SIR process. Canning East MLA Shaukat Molla, who visited the family, said: “Till Tuesday, seven people had died due to fear over the SIR process. Now, Bhangar has joined that list. This is happening because of the BJP's conspiracy to intimidate and disenfranchise poor people.”