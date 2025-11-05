Concerned over misuse of Pocso Act, says SC

NEW DELHI: Noting that the POCSO Act is being misused in cases of marital discord and consensual relationships between adolescents, the Supreme Court on Tuesday emphasised the need to spread awareness in boys and men about its legal provisions.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan was hearing a PIL seeking directions to sensitise people about the penal provisions for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to make the country a better place for girls and women.

“One thing, we would like to remark. POCSO Act is being misused in cases of marital discords and matters pertaining to consensual relationships between adolescents. We should spread awareness in boys and men about the legal provisions,” the bench remarked.

The apex court adjourned the PIL to December 2 and noted that some states and union territories had not filed a response in the matter. The court had earlier issued notices to the Centre, the Union ministries of education and information & broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on the plea filed by senior advocate Aabad Harshad Ponda.