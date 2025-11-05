Congress questions PM Modi’s silence on frequent talks with Trump

The Congress on Wednesday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not acknowledged his frequent conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump, after the White House confirmed that the two leaders speak “pretty frequently.”

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the prime minister, suggesting a lack of transparency in India’s dealings with Washington.

He also pointed out that Indians learned about the suspension of Operation Sindoor only through a statement made by US Secretary of State at 5:37 p.m. on May 10.

“It is now from White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt that the people of India have learned President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have been talking frequently about trade and other matters,” Ramesh posted on X.

“They should indeed be speaking to each other. But why does the Prime Minister refuse to acknowledge it? What is he afraid of?” he asked.