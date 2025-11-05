Joint INDIA bloc action missing in anti-SIR fight

NEW DELHI: While some Opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal have intensified their protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the INDIA bloc is yet to come up with a collective strategy on the issue.

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the SIR exercise, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets on Tuesday. The Kerala government is holding an all-party meeting to discuss the future course of action on the electoral roll revision.

However, the INDIA bloc parties haven’t had a joint meeting or discussion ever since the EC announced the SIR for 12 states and Union Territories on October 27, a senior Opposition leader told this paper.