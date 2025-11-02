'Assault on people's rights': TN adopts resolution against SIR at all-party meeting, to move SC

CHENNAI: In a bid to "protect electoral democracy", an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Stalin has adopted a resolution urging the ECI to conduct the SIR after 2026 assembly elections. The meeting also decided to approach the Supreme Court, if the ECI failed to halt the revision process.

Citing various practical difficulties and suspicions about the SIR, the resolution charged that the ECI, which is constitutionally obligated to act responsibly and independently, is functioning on behalf of the ruling party at the Centre.

"Given that the case related to SIR in Bihar remains sub judice before the Supreme Court, the ECI’s decision to proceed with the SIR in Tamil Nadu as per its October 27 notification is wholly undemocratic and an assault on the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu," the resolution said.

Stating that the SIR is unacceptable, the all-party meeting urged the ECI to withdraw the ongoing SIR exercise immediately.

"The ECI must rectify the deficiencies in its notification, explicitly follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court, allow adequate time for the process, and conduct the SIR only after the 2026 elections - in a manner that is completely impartial and independent," the resolution said.