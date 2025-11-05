Opposition highlights unemployment under NDA rule, questions truth behind empowerment claim

PATNA: As Bihar heads into the first phase of its elections on November 6, both the ruling and opposition alliances have pushed forth competing narratives over empowerment and unemployment, in an attempt to appeal to young voters who constitute around 15–17% of the total electorate.

The NDA, led by the JD(U) under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has crafted their campaign based on a slew of cash assistance schemes and infrastructure development as evidence of progress.

The BJP, working in coordination with the RSS across Bihar’s Hindi-speaking heartland, has revived its old charge of “Jungle Raj” against the RJD.

The Mahagathbandhan has countered this charge by invoking the growing frustration among jobless youth.