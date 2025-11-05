Rahul's claims on vote manipulation in Haryana unfounded: ECI officials

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi's vote manipulation charge is "unfounded" as no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana, Election Commission officials said on Wednesday.

The ECI officials were responding to Gandhi's allegations of large scale voter fraud in 2024 Haryana assembly polls.

The officials also dismissed claims of BJP retaining power through 'rigging and bulk voting', and questioned why Congress' booth agents did not flag voters who had cast vote multiple times in the Haryana assembly elections in October 2024.

“Why were no claims and objections raised by INC’s Booth Level Agents to prevent multiple entries,” ECI sources asked, while adding that the party also did not file any appeal at the revision stage.

The officials said that during the electoral roll revision, Congress BLAs did not file claims or objections regarding alleged duplicate, shifted or dead voters.

Booth-level agents or BLAs are appointed by political parties to flag irregularities, if any, in electoral rolls.