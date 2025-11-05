On eve of Bihar polls, Rahul Gandhi drops 'H files,' alleges 'theft' of over 25 lakh votes in Haryana elections

With just hours to go for the first phase of Bihar polls, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came up with yet another allegation of "vote theft" against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP, claiming that the Assembly elections of Haryana were "stolen."

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, the Congress leader claimed that over 25 lakh votes were stolen in the Haryana Assembly polls, using 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

"We have the word 'H' Files, and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this is not happening in individual constituencies, but at the state level and at the national level," he said.

"We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%...," he said.

Gandhi alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two election commissioners colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory in Haryana and claimed that "they are in partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Operation Sarkar Chori' was launched to convert the landslide Congress victory into loss in Haryana, the former party president alleged.

"All polls pointed to a Congress victory in Haryana. The five top exit polls said Congress is sweeping. The other thing that was surprising was that for the first time in Haryana, the postal votes were different from the result. In postal ballots, Congress got 73 seats while the BJP got 17 seats," he said.

"When I first saw this information that you are going to see, I struggled to believe it. I was in shock...I told the team to cross-check multiple times..." he added.

Gandhi cited the electoral list of Haryana to claim that 25,41,144 were fake voters with multiple examples of duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk voters.