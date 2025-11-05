On eve of Bihar polls, Rahul Gandhi drops 'H files,' alleges 'theft' of over 25 lakh votes in Haryana elections

With just hours to go for the first phase of Bihar polls, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came up with yet another allegation of "vote theft" against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP, claiming that the Assembly elections of Haryana were "stolen."
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, the Congress leader claimed that over 25 lakh votes were stolen in the Haryana Assembly polls, using 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.
"We have the word 'H' Files, and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this is not happening in individual constituencies, but at the state level and at the national level," he said.
"We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%...," he said.
Gandhi alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two election commissioners colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory in Haryana and claimed that "they are in partnership" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
'Operation Sarkar Chori' was launched to convert the landslide Congress victory into loss in Haryana, the former party president alleged.
"All polls pointed to a Congress victory in Haryana. The five top exit polls said Congress is sweeping. The other thing that was surprising was that for the first time in Haryana, the postal votes were different from the result. In postal ballots, Congress got 73 seats while the BJP got 17 seats," he said.
"When I first saw this information that you are going to see, I struggled to believe it. I was in shock...I told the team to cross-check multiple times..." he added.
Gandhi cited the electoral list of Haryana to claim that 25,41,144 were fake voters with multiple examples of duplicate voters, invalid addresses and bulk voters.
He pointed out the example of a woman who appears 223 times on the voter list in two booths. He also cited the example of a Brazilian model whose photo appears 22 times on the voter list, under different names, in ten booths.
He said there were over 1.24 lakh voters with fake photos in the Haryana electoral list.
"This is why the EC destroys CCTV records," he alleged.
He also questioned why the EC has used its software to delete the duplicate voters, despite several such entries appearing in the voter list of the same constituency and booths.
"Why is EC not removing duplicates? Because if they remove duplicates, there will be fair elections. If they ensure that there is one entry, one picture, there's a fair election. And EC doesn't want fair elections," Gandhi said.
Further training his guns on the poll agency, Rahul Gandhi questioned the EC's explanation for the use of '0' as the house number in several entries of the voter list. He cited the example of a voter whose house number is marked '0' --a designation the EC generally uses for homeless people-- even though the person owns a house.
The Congress leader claimed there were hundreds of such cases.
"The reason there is house number '0' is because it is impossible to find where the voter lives. He just votes and vanishes," he said.
"The CEO is lying to the people of India, openly. This is a method to make voter and address verification difficult. This is not a mistake, not about homeless people," he alleged.
Citing examples, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that several leaders and supporters of the BJP had voted both in the UP and Haryana elections.
He also played a video of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who two days before counting, stated that the BJP would win and "we have a system in place"
Questioning why the CM appeared so confident and "smiling" despite several exit polls predicting a clear win for the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said, "Please the notice the smile on his (CM Nayab Saini) face and notice the 'vyavastha' that he is talking about. This is 2 days after election when everybody is saying that the Congress is sweeping the elections."