BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says his ‘vote chori hydrogen bomb' is a damp squib

The Yatra, he asserted, will have no impact on the Bihar assembly polls, expected to be held in October-November.

Defending the ongoing Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls in the state, Prasad claimed that the opposition's campaign against it is solely driven by two reasons. Opposition leaders want "right and might to capture booths" and that infiltrators should be allowed to vote, he said, recalling the state's history of poll violence and incidents of booth-capturing.

Gandhi's campaign, he asserted, is born out of his frustration over the Congress' repeated poll defeats, and if he carries on with a similar conduct, then his party will suffer an even worse fate.

The BJP leader noted that the ruling party suffered setbacks in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections due to the opposition's "false" campaign that the Modi government would change the Constitution if it were re-elected.

However, people soon realised the truth and voted the BJP to record wins in Haryana and Maharashtra, he added, asserting that the ruling alliance will notch up a similar victory in Bihar.

The SIR removed from electoral rolls 22 lakh dead voters and eight lakh duplicate voters, he said, wondering if their names should have been allowed on the voters' list.

The BJP's sharp attack on Gandhi and his allies came after he said his party will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori" and that Modi will not be able to show his face to the country afterwards.

"We will not let them (BJP) murder the Constitution and that is why we took out a yatra. We got a tremendous response. People came out in large numbers and raised the slogan 'vote chor gaddi chhor'," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi had called his allegations about the electoral roll irregularities in the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka's Bangalore central Lok Sabha seat an "atom bomb".