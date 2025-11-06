Bulldozer will run on their chest: Bihar Deputy CM Sinha after alleged RJD attack on his convoy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently affirmed that the “UP model” of bulldozer justice would be implemented in Bihar if the NDA comes to power.

He made this remark while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, as part of the ongoing election campaign.

Meanwhile, during the first phase of polling on Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said that bulldozer justice would be applied against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) “goons” who allegedly attacked his convoy during a visit to Khoriari village.

Sinha, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, claimed that his car was surrounded by RJD workers who pelted stones, cow dung, and hurled slippers while shouting “Murdabad.” He alleged that one of his polling agents was turned away and that his supporter, Vibhishan Kevat, was assaulted and later admitted to a hospital.

“These are RJD goons. The NDA is coming to power, and that’s why they fear the bulldozer. The goons are not allowing me to visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win,” he told ANI, adding that the violence took place at booths 404 and 405 in Khoriari village.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the police response, Sinha called the local Superintendent of Police “a coward” and said he would raise the matter with the Election Commission (EC). Following his complaint, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed the DGP to take “immediate action.” An EC official stated, “No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants.”

Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar said polling was continuing in the area and added that he would verify the facts after visiting the site.

Accusing the RJD of resorting to violence, Sinha said, “The RJD has shown what it stands for. When this is their behaviour while out of power, if they win the polls even by fluke, what will ensue will be nothing short of the law of the jungle.”