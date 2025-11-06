India uses military flights to repatriate nationals from Myanmar cyber scam

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday began repatriating hundreds of its citizens who fled a notorious cyber scam centre in Myanmar, with two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft bringing back 270 nationals, including 26 women, from the Thai border town of Mae Sot.

The evacuees had crossed from Myawaddy in Myanmar, where they were reportedly working in cyber scam operations. They were detained by Thai authorities for violation of Thai immigration laws when they had entered the country illegally.

“The Embassy of India, Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai, in close coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government, have facilitated repatriation of 270 Indian nationals, including 26 women, from Mae Sot, Thailand to India by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force,” the embassy said.

The returning nationals include both victims, who were lured to scam centres with promises of lucrative jobs, as well as some individuals allegedly involved in running the operations. Investigative agencies in India will question the returnees to identify those involved in scams, and legal action will follow where necessary, sources said.