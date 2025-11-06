India uses military flights to repatriate nationals from Myanmar cyber scam

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday began repatriating hundreds of its citizens who fled a notorious cyber scam centre in Myanmar, with two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft bringing back 270 nationals, including 26 women, from the Thai border town of Mae Sot.
The evacuees had crossed from Myawaddy in Myanmar, where they were reportedly working in cyber scam operations. They were detained by Thai authorities for violation of Thai immigration laws when they had entered the country illegally.
“The Embassy of India, Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai, in close coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government, have facilitated repatriation of 270 Indian nationals, including 26 women, from Mae Sot, Thailand to India by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force,” the embassy said.
The returning nationals include both victims, who were lured to scam centres with promises of lucrative jobs, as well as some individuals allegedly involved in running the operations. Investigative agencies in India will question the returnees to identify those involved in scams, and legal action will follow where necessary, sources said.
The embassy also issued a caution to Indian citizens: “Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers, and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up job offers overseas. Further, visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only, and should not be misused for taking up employment in Thailand.”
This is not the first such operation. In March 2025, India repatriated 549 nationals from cybercrime centres along the Myanmar-Thailand border in two IAF flights. The recent exodus follows a crackdown by Myanmar’s military on the Chinese-backed KK Park in Myawaddy township.
According some estimates as many as 1,600 people, including women who are citizens of many countries had crossed into Thailand from KK Park. They included nationals from India, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.
Sources said more flights are scheduled to bring back Indian nationals. The Thursday flights first landed at an Indian airbase in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for refuelling before continuing to New Delhi.
Last week, External Affairs Ministry had said India was in the process of verifying the nationality of the people with Thai authorities and would repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand.