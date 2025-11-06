Maharashtra leads devotees' list as the Char Dham Yatra nears completion in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The spiritual journey of the Char Dham Yatra is winding down, with Maharashtra topping the list of states sending the most devotees this season. The pilgrimage, which concludes soon with the closure of the Badrinath temple portals on November 25, has attracted over 50 lakh pilgrims from across India and abroad.

The final major shrine, Badrinath, will close its portals on November 25, following the recent closure of the portals at Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Kedarnath.

According to sources at Yatra Division, the five states sending the highest number of devotees are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

"The numbers clearly show Maharashtra's deep connection to the Char Dham Yatra this year," said a senior official involved in managing the pilgrimage logistics.

"We facilitated over 50 lakh darshans across the four sacred sites. We are reviewing all data, but the enthusiasm from states like Maharashtra, UP, and MP has been truly overwhelming," the official added.

Maharashtra sent the largest contingent, with 5,54,072 devotees undertaking the yatra. This included 1,94,007 pilgrims visiting Kedarnath alone. Uttar Pradesh followed closely with 5,30,165 pilgrims. UP showed particularly high engagement at Kedarnath, contributing 2,32,554 visitors to the Shiva shrine. Madhya Pradesh occupied the third position, contributing 5,01,046 pilgrims to the four major sites. Gujarat and Rajasthan rounded out the top five.

The Char Dham Yatra holds immense significance for an estimated 80 crore Sanatani Hindus globally. Surprisingly, the host state, Uttarakhand, did not feature in the top five contributing states this season. The pilgrimage circuit—comprising Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—is a six-month undertaking, necessitated by heavy snowfall that renders the high-altitude routes inaccessible during winter.