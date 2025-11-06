'They're using me to scam people': Brazilian model, whose photo appeared on Haryana voter list, expresses shock

A day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi flagged the use of a Brazilian model's photo in over 20 entries on Haryana's voter list, the woman on Thursday expressed shock, saying she was unaware of it.

In a video posted on X, the woman, identified as Larissa, said that the photo appearing on the voter list was an old picture of her used without permission.

"Friends, I’m going to tell you a joke. They are using an old picture me. I must have been about 18-20 years old… I don’t know if it’s an election, something about voting in India!" she said.

"And in India. Ah! They're portraying me as Indian to scam people, guys. What madness! What craziness is this? What world do we live in?" she added.