On eve of Bihar polls, Rahul Gandhi drops 'H files', alleges theft of over 25 lakh votes in Haryana elections

NEW DELHI: With just hours to go before the Bihar Assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dropped what he called the “much-awaited hydrogen bomb,” accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding with the BJP to steal the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections in its favour.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, the Congress leader alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana through the use of 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters. Haryana has a total of two crore voters.

“We have crystal-clear proof that 25 lakh voters in Haryana are fake — that they either don’t exist, are duplicates, or are designed in a way that allows anybody to vote. One in eight voters in Haryana is fake — that’s 12.5%,” he said, adding that a plan was in motion to convert the Congress’s landslide victory into a loss, despite all exit polls pointing to a convincing win for the party.

“We have what we call the ‘H Files’, and this is about how an entire state was stolen. We suspected that this wasn’t happening in individual constituencies, but at the state and national levels,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner and the two election commissioners colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory in Haryana, claiming that “they are in partnership” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said that “Operation Sarkar Chori” was launched to convert what should have been a landslide Congress victory into a loss in Haryana.