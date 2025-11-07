Coverup? Ajit Pawar's son not named in FIR despite being 99% owner of controversial Pune land

MUMBAI: Following the exposés in the Pune land scam, the Maharashtra state police registered an FIR against those involved, but notably excluded Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, who is 99 percent owner of the Pune land.
Parth Pawar and his relative, Digvijaysinh Patil, had purchased the 40 acres of land for Rs 300 crore, against a market valuation of Rs 1,800 crore. The land, known as Mahar Vatan, was originally meant for Dalit landless farmers.
On the directions of the state revenue department, the police filed the FIR against the individuals implicated in the Pune land deal. However, Parth Pawar was not included. Interestingly, Digvijaysinh Patil, who holds only one percent ownership in the company Amadea that purchased the land, was named in the FIR.
Opposition parties alleged that the manner in which Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is defending Ajit Pawar and his son indicates that the government is more interested in covering up the scam than conducting a proper probe.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the FIR was lodged against those whose names appeared on documents during the Pune land transaction. Since Parth Pawar’s name did not appear at the time of registration, no FIR was filed against him. “If Parth Pawar’s name emerges during the investigation, it will be included in the FIR,” the minister said.
Opposition leaders expressed surprise that the government and police did not lodge an FIR against the main owner, Parth Pawar, while naming Digvijaysinh Patil, who holds just one percent ownership.
Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said, “If authorities examine the details, it will be clear that Parth Pawar, the actual owner of Amadea, had merely given a power of attorney to Digvijaysinh Patil to execute the deal. This makes Parth the real owner. Yet, no action has been taken against him simply because he is the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.”
'Land deal cancelled '
Meanwhile, after coming under pressure to resign, Ajit Pawar stated that the controversial Pune land deal has been cancelled, and documents have also been submitted for the same.
Parth Pawar has informed the revenue department of his intent to cancel the Pune land deal. The required document for cancellation of the sale deed has already been submitted to the registering authority, he said.
Sub-registrar suspended
The Maharashtra Revenue Department had suspended Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru in connection with the deal.
A senior Revenue Department official confirmed that an FIR has also been registered against Taru, the seller, and the purchaser for further investigation into the case.