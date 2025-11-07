Coverup? Ajit Pawar's son not named in FIR despite being 99% owner of controversial Pune land

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the FIR was lodged against those whose names appeared on documents during the Pune land transaction. Since Parth Pawar’s name did not appear at the time of registration, no FIR was filed against him. “If Parth Pawar’s name emerges during the investigation, it will be included in the FIR,” the minister said.

Opposition leaders expressed surprise that the government and police did not lodge an FIR against the main owner, Parth Pawar, while naming Digvijaysinh Patil, who holds just one percent ownership.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said, “If authorities examine the details, it will be clear that Parth Pawar, the actual owner of Amadea, had merely given a power of attorney to Digvijaysinh Patil to execute the deal. This makes Parth the real owner. Yet, no action has been taken against him simply because he is the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.”

'Land deal cancelled '

Meanwhile, after coming under pressure to resign, Ajit Pawar stated that the controversial Pune land deal has been cancelled, and documents have also been submitted for the same.

Parth Pawar has informed the revenue department of his intent to cancel the Pune land deal. The required document for cancellation of the sale deed has already been submitted to the registering authority, he said.

Sub-registrar suspended

The Maharashtra Revenue Department had suspended Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru in connection with the deal.

A senior Revenue Department official confirmed that an FIR has also been registered against Taru, the seller, and the purchaser for further investigation into the case.