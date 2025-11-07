Hindustan Aeronautics inks pact with General Electric for supply of 113 engines for LCA Mk1A fighter jets

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over the depleting number of combat squadrons in the Air Force, India and the United States have inked an agreement for the supply of engines for the LCA Mk1A fighter jets.

"Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into an agreement with M/s. General Electric Company, USA, on 7th November 2025 for the supply of 113 Nos of F404-GE-IN20 engines and support package for execution of 97 LCA Mk1A programme," said HAL on its social media handle.

"The engine deliveries would be from 2027 to 2032. The contract for 97 LCA Mk 1A was signed in September 2025," it added.

The New Indian Express earlier reported that negotiations with GE for the engines were completed in September.

In August, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave the go-ahead for 97 LCA Mk1A jets to be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore. The new engines to be procured will be used for these combat jets.

In the meantime, the Mk-1A has completed weapons integration trials, including the firing of Astra and Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAM).

Giving the timeline of the deliveries, sources said the advanced LCA Mk2 is scheduled to be rolled out in 2027, while 83 Mk1A fighters are now expected by 2029, after a reported delay of four quarters.