SC delivers split verdict on Maharashtra govt's plea against order to include Hindu and Muslim police officers in SIT

In a surprising development, the Supreme Court on Friday delivered a split verdict on the Maharashtra government's plea seeking review of its earlier September 11 order directing that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2023 Akola riots should include senior police officers from both Hindu and Muslim communities.

The split verdict of the top court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kumar and including Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, came after a plea was filed by the Maharashtra government seeking a review of the earlier order.

The same judges had unanimously passed the September 11 order after hearing a plea filed by 17-year-old Mohammad Afzal Sharif who alleged that despite his serious injuries, the police failed to register a case or probe the assault. He had moved the apex court as his earlier petition was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on July 25, 2024.

But on Friday, they expressed diverging opinions, with Justice Sanjay Kumar dismissing the review petition, whereas Justice Satish Chandra Sharma allowed it.

Now, after the split verdict, the matter will be placed before the Chief Justice B R Gavai who will decide and compose a larger bench to hear the matter.

The court's September 11 judgment had castigated the Maharashtra Police for failing to register a first information report (FIR) and investigate the assault on the 17-year-old boy during the Akola riots of May 2023.