Third arrest in Rs 68 crore fake bank guarantee case linked to Reliance Power

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a third arrest in connection with a money laundering investigation involving businessman Anil Ambani’s group company, Reliance Power. The probe pertains to the issuance of an alleged fake bank guarantee worth Rs 68 crore, official sources said on Friday.

A man identified as Amar Nath Dutta was taken into custody on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A special court subsequently remanded him to four days of ED custody, the sources added.

Earlier, the agency had arrested former Reliance Power Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ashok Kumar Pal and Partha Sarathi Biswal, Managing Director of Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink, in connection with the same case.

The investigation concerns a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, a listed company, which was later found to be “fake”. The company was formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited.

According to the ED, Biswal Tradelink was allegedly operating a racket providing fake bank guarantees to various business groups.