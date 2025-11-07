'What does Howdy Modi have to say about this?’: Congress mocks PM as Trump reiterates mediation claim

Trump, speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, reiterated his version of events, claiming that tariffs helped him end an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

“Of the eight wars I ended, five or six were because of tariffs,” Trump said. “If you look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight… Eight planes were shot down. And I said, ‘If you guys are going to fight, I’m going to put tariffs on you.’ Within 24 hours, I settled the war.”

Calling tariffs a “great national defence,” Trump added that trade talks with India were progressing well and hinted at a possible visit next year.

“He (Modi) wants me to go there. We’ll figure that out… He’s a great man,” Trump said.

Since May 10, when Trump first declared that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after US mediation, he has repeatedly credited himself for defusing tensions.

India, however, has firmly denied any third-party role in resolving disputes with Pakistan. The Modi government has maintained that all issues between the two countries are bilateral.

(With inputs from PTI)