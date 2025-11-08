Bihar recorded historic polling of 65.08 per cent in first phase of Assembly elections, says EC

Bihar has registered a "historic" polling of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the Assembly elections, the highest in the state's history, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

As per the latest update provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the turnout is 7.79 per cent more than the consolidated polling percentage of the 2020 Assembly polls, when 57.29 per cent of the electors had cast their votes.

Two districts "Muzaffarpur and Samastipur" recorded over 70 per cent voting, according to EC.

While Muzaffarpur registered 71.81 per cent turnout, it was 71.74 per cent in Samastipur.

In the first phase of the polls, a total of 3.75 crore people were eligible to cast their votes at 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, on November 6 to decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, of whom 1,192 are men and 122 women.