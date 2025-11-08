'Family and politics are different': Sharad Pawar demands fair probe into Parth Pawar's links to Pune land scam

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday broke his silence on his grandnephew Parth Pawar's links to the Pune land scam, demanding a fair probe into it.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s elder son Parth has landed in trouble over the purchase of 40 acres of Pune land for Rs 300 crore against the market price of Rs 2,000 crore. Besides, by allegedly using the influence of his father, he got the Rs 6 crore stamp duty and registration charges waived.

Reacting to the controversy, Ajit Pawar’s uncle and Parth Pawar’s granduncle Sharad Pawar said in Akola that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said publicly that the matter is serious.

“We expect the CM to conduct a fair probe and put the facts before the people. Family and politics are two different things. We should not mix them. Ajit Pawar fielded his spouse Sunetra Pawar against his own cousin Supriya Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha election, while my grandnephew Yugendra Pawar contested the state assembly polls against Ajit Pawar in Baramati,” Sharad Pawar said.