Parliament Winter Session to be held from December 1 to 19: Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Winter Session of the Parliament assumes importance as it is held right after the Assembly elections in Bihar, where the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted.

The Opposition is likely to corner the government on the nationwide SIR and raise the issue of alleged vote theft in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Among the Bills likely to be taken up in the Winter Session are The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The last Parliament Session, held from July 21 to August 21, witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments and walkouts. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, the session has seen little business ever since it began on July 21 due to repeated disruptions and adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then over demands for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.

It had 21 sittings spreading over 32 days, during which 12 bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 15 by the Rajya Sabha.

