When justice is accessible to all, it becomes the foundation of social justice: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that ease of doing business and ease of living are only possible when ease of justice is ensured.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' and the Celebration of 'Legal Services Day' event on Saturday, he said several steps have been taken in recent years to enhance access to justice, and efforts will continue to be accelerated.

"When justice is accessible to all, delivered on time, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background, that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the importance of legal aid, he noted that legal services authorities, from the national to the taluka level, act as a bridge between the judiciary and the common citizen. He expressed satisfaction that through Lok Adalats and pre-litigation settlements, lakhs of disputes are being resolved swiftly, amicably, and at low cost.

He noted that under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System initiated by the government, nearly 8 lakh criminal cases have been resolved in just three years. These efforts, he remarked, have ensured ease of justice for the poor, the oppressed, the deprived, and the marginalised across the country.

He launched the Community Mediation Training Module at the event, highlighting technology’s transformative role in promoting inclusion and empowerment within the justice system. Modi cited the eCourts project as a remarkable example of this digital transformation in justice delivery.

"When people understand the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation; it is equally essential that judgements and legal documents are made available in local languages," Modi added.

Marking 30 years of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) this year, Modi lauded its efforts to connect the judiciary with underprivileged citizens. He observed that those who approach legal services authorities often lack resources, representation, and at times, even hope. Providing them with hope and assistance, he said, is the true meaning of the word “service,” which is embedded in NALSA’s name.

Emphasising the importance of legal awareness, the Prime Minister stated that a poor individual cannot access justice until they are aware of their rights, understand the law, and overcome fear of the system’s complexity. He stressed that raising legal awareness among vulnerable groups, women, and the elderly is a priority and expressed confidence that youth, particularly law students, can play a transformative role in this effort.