When justice is accessible to all, it becomes the foundation of social justice: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that ease of doing business and ease of living are only possible when ease of justice is ensured.
Speaking at the inauguration of the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' and the Celebration of 'Legal Services Day' event on Saturday, he said several steps have been taken in recent years to enhance access to justice, and efforts will continue to be accelerated.
"When justice is accessible to all, delivered on time, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background, that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highlighting the importance of legal aid, he noted that legal services authorities, from the national to the taluka level, act as a bridge between the judiciary and the common citizen. He expressed satisfaction that through Lok Adalats and pre-litigation settlements, lakhs of disputes are being resolved swiftly, amicably, and at low cost.
He noted that under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System initiated by the government, nearly 8 lakh criminal cases have been resolved in just three years. These efforts, he remarked, have ensured ease of justice for the poor, the oppressed, the deprived, and the marginalised across the country.
He launched the Community Mediation Training Module at the event, highlighting technology’s transformative role in promoting inclusion and empowerment within the justice system. Modi cited the eCourts project as a remarkable example of this digital transformation in justice delivery.
"When people understand the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation; it is equally essential that judgements and legal documents are made available in local languages," Modi added.
Marking 30 years of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) this year, Modi lauded its efforts to connect the judiciary with underprivileged citizens. He observed that those who approach legal services authorities often lack resources, representation, and at times, even hope. Providing them with hope and assistance, he said, is the true meaning of the word “service,” which is embedded in NALSA’s name.
Emphasising the importance of legal awareness, the Prime Minister stated that a poor individual cannot access justice until they are aware of their rights, understand the law, and overcome fear of the system’s complexity. He stressed that raising legal awareness among vulnerable groups, women, and the elderly is a priority and expressed confidence that youth, particularly law students, can play a transformative role in this effort.
He suggested that law students be encouraged to engage with poor and rural communities to explain their legal rights and processes, as this would help them gain direct insight into the pulse of society. He added that by collaborating with self-help groups, cooperatives, Panchayati Raj institutions, and other grassroots networks, legal knowledge can be delivered to every doorstep.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, speaking at the event, said the government is committed to continuous reform of the justice delivery system under the “Reform, Perform, and Transform” mantra. He highlighted initiatives such as the Disha scheme (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) and the Tele-Law programme, which has provided pre-litigation advice to over one crore beneficiaries since its launch in 2017. He added that to promote legal literacy and awareness in local languages, AI-based linguistic tools are being used to drive innovative justice initiatives.
He also praised NALSA for its compassionate work through special schemes for disadvantaged groups, including victims of violence, disaster-affected persons, prisoners, trafficking victims, unorganised workers, children, persons with disabilities, tribal communities, and senior citizens.
The CJI B R Gavai, addressing the gathering, said that whenever we were in doubt, we should recall the face of the poorest and weakest person we have seen and ask ourselves whether the step we contemplate will be of any use to them. This idea of a talisman finds its expression in the movement and work of our legal services institutions.
"This movement is, in many ways, Gandhiji’s talisman in action. The right of every citizen, and our role as judges, lawyers and officers of the court, is to ensure that the light of justice reaches even the last person standing at the margins of society. Very often, we take pride in the number of merit cases we help resolve, but what truly matters is what it means to those who receive free legal aid," the CJI said.
Remembering an incident during his visit to a relief camp in the state of Manipur to distribute aid, the CJI said, a young boy came up and said, “Bane raho, bhaiya.” That moment was a reminder that the strength of the legal services movement does not lie in statistics or annual reports. It lies in the quiet gratitude and renewed faith of once invisible citizens.
"In other words, the real measure of success is not in the numbers but in the trust of the common person and in their belief that someone, somewhere, will stand by them. That is why our work must always be guided by the spirit that we are changing lives. Even your presence for a single day in a village, or your conversation with a person in distress, can be life-changing for someone who has never had anyone come for them before," the CJI added.