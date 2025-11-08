With Trump skipping G20, 'Vishwaguru' to certainly attend in person: Congress jibe at PM Modi

NEW DELHI: After US President Donald Trump announced that he would not be attending the G20 in South Africa, the Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was now certain that the "self-styled Vishwaguru" would attend the summit in person.

The party earlier claimed that PM Modi did not attend the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur last month as he was "avoiding" meeting Trump there. The prime minister addressed the summit virtually.

"Now that President Trump has announced that he will not be attending the G20 summit in South Africa a few days hence on Nov 22-23, we can be certain that the self-styled Vishwaguru will himself attend in person.

"Kabhi na kabi, kahin na kahin...(sometime, somewhere)," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, alluding to the PM.