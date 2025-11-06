Trump repeats 'ended India-Pakistan war' claim, says eight planes were shot down

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim of ending a war between India and Pakistan by threatening the two countries with snapping trade deals.

Addressing the America Business Forum Miami in Florida, Trump also claimed that "eight planes were shot down" during the conflict. However, earlier he had claimed that seven planes were shot down during the conflict.

He said in eight months, he ended eight wars, including Kosovo and Serbia, and Congo and Rwanda, that were going on for a long time.

"Pakistan and India...I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them, and then...I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was really badly wounded...Eight planes were shot down essentially. I said, this is war...'I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace'. The two nations said, 'No way. This has nothing to do...' I said, It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other'," Trump claimed.