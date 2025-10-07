'What I said was very effective, they stopped': President Trump again claims he ended India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for halting a potential war between India and Pakistan, stating that his use of tariffs and trade pressure was instrumental in stopping the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours earlier this year.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said, “Tariffs are very important for the United States. Not only do we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs. I use tariffs to stop wars.”

Trump further said, “If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down. They are nuclear powers. I don’t want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective. They stopped. And that was based on tariffs. It was based on trade.”

However, India has firmly denied any third-party mediation.

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The four-day escalation ended on May 10 after both sides reached an understanding through direct military-to-military communication.