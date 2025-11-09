Four dead, three injured as SUV hits residents in MP

REWA: Four people were killed and three seriously injured after a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) ploughed into residents standing outside a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Sunday, an official said.
The accident occurred around 5.30 pm in Tendua Kothar village, approximately 50 km from the district headquarters and within the jurisdiction of Garh police station.
Eyewitnesses reported that the SUV, travelling from Chhattisgarh to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, first collided with a motorcycle. The vehicle then went out of control, striking a group of people outside a house before crashing into an electricity pole, which collapsed due to the impact.
Three bystanders and the motorcyclist, Kamlesh Singh (35), died at the scene, while three others sustained serious injuries, officials said.
Collector Pratibha Pal told reporters that the bystanders, identified as Ramnaresh Saket (35), Ruchi Saket (12) and Ranjana Saket (13), belonged to the same family. The injured are receiving treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa.
Angry villagers blocked the road, demanding compensation for the victims. They alleged that the police arrived at the scene long after the incident.
Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.