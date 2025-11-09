Shashi Tharoor defends L K Advani; Congress 'outrightly dissociates' itself from remarks

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has yet again irked his party, this time by defending veteran BJP leader L K Advani and comparing him to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

It started with Tharoor mentioning Advani's "unwavering commitment to public service" in a birthday wish posted on X on Saturday.

"Wishing the venerable Shri L.K.Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible," Tharoor wrote on X.

Responding to Tharoor, eminent lawyer Sanjay Hegde alluded to Advani's role in spearheading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that led to the violent demolition of the Babri Masjid and communal riots across the country.

"Sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the 'dragon seeds of hatred' (to quote Kushwant Singh) in this country is NOT public service," he wrote in a post on X.