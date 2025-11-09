Three Sainik School staff arrested after 12-year-old cadet's death in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: Three staff members of Sainik School, Niglok, in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district have been arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old cadet on the school campus.

The arrested individuals are house masters Devendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Kangge Darin from Arunachal Pradesh, and hostel superintendent Amar Singh Thakur from Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba said in a statement that the arrests followed a detailed investigation involving the examination of available evidence, witness statements, and analysis of the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Calling it a “very sensitive case”, police stated that lapses were found on the part of the school management. Eight students, all minors, had earlier been arrested in connection with the case.

Two days ago, the sister of the deceased alleged that he had been bullied and tortured by senior students.