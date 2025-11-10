Bihar police on high alert following Delhi car blast ahead of Assembly elections

PATNA: Bihar Police have sounded an alert across the state following a car explosion in New Delhi on Monday.

Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar said all police stations have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance after the Delhi blast, which left at least eight people dead and several others injured.

“The state is already on alert in view of the assembly elections. Instructions have been issued to all district police chiefs to take precautionary measures within their jurisdictions. Police headquarters is closely monitoring operations,” he told the media.

DGP Kumar urged voters to exercise their franchise without fear. Adequate deployment of central armed police and paramilitary forces has been made at polling booths across the 122 assembly constituencies going to the polls in the second phase on Tuesday. Polling will be conducted under tight security arrangements, he added.