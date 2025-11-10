Gujarat: Four farmers die by suicide in past 15 days as unseasonal rains ruin crops in Saurashtra

AHMEDABAD: Four farmers from Gujarat have died by suicide in the past 15 days as unseasonal rains wiped out crops and left behind unrelenting debt. Though the Gujarat government had only recently announced a Rs 10,000 crore loan relief package for farmers, the consecutive suicides reveal that the scheme has not reached those in need.

A 50-year-old farmer from Ardoi village in Kotdasangani taluka, Rajkot district consumed poison in his farm late Saturday night. Dilipbhai Virdiya was found dead by his family: "My father was tense for 15–20 days after the last rain. When we found him, it was too late," his son Utsav told local media.

Dilipbhai had taken loans to sow cumin, groundnut, and onion crops across 28 bighas of land, including 12 bighas of family land. "Everything went to waste. We lost around Rs 10 lakh," Utsav said.

"He borrowed money, bought seeds, and sowed everything with hope. But unseasonal rains crushed all hope," village sarpanch Narshi Gajera said.

Last year, Dilipbhai had taken loans for his daughter's marriage. His inability to recover from these financial losses led to his suicide, Gajera confirmed.