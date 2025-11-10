WB reports 9 deaths, including 5 suicides, allegedly due to fear of being excluded from voter list after SIR

Since the Election Commission of India announced the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal last month, the state has witnessed as many as nine deaths, including six suicides, allegedly due to fear, anxiety and stress over being excluded from the voter list.

The latest death was reported on Monday, after a 70-year-old hawker, identified as Shyamal Kumar Saha of Krishnachakpur Mandalpara in Nadia district, allegedly took his own life upon learning that his name was missing from the 2002 voter list.

According to a PTI report citing police, Kumar was reportedly distressed and remained fearful despite possessing all valid documents, including voter card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and property papers.

"Family members claimed that the deceased had stopped eating food after learning his name was missing from the 2002 voters' list. They also claimed that he had all the valid documents. We have come across the death, but there is no official communication from the family in connection with it," the police said.

Kumar's wife said that he barely ate and worried constantly since the announcement of the SIR of the electoral rolls.

The incident happened just a day after a 27-year-old woman attempted to take her life, along with her minor daughter on Sunday, reportedly out of fear after not receiving a SIR enumeration form.

The woman and her daughter are currently in critical condition at SSKM Hospital's ICU, according to police.

The woman's father said she was visibly distressed and feared being deported after she did not receive the SIR form while all other family members did.