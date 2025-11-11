Bihar elections phase 2: Over 30% candidates have criminal cases, women remain sidelined

As Bihar gears up for the second phase of assembly elections, the numbers tell a story of muscle, money and a stark gender imbalance.

Nearly one-third of all candidates have criminal cases against them, including serious charges such as murder and crimes against women. Almost half are crorepatis. Data also highlights a severe underrepresentation of women in the second phase.

Here’s an analysis of the affidavits filed by candidates contesting in the final phase of the Bihar polls.

Criminal Records

About 32% of candidates contesting in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections on November 11 have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 26% face serious charges such as murder, attempted murder and crimes against women, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR and Bihar Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,297 out of 1,302 candidates contesting across 122 constituencies. Of these, 415 (32%) declared criminal cases, and 341 (26%) face serious charges.

The analysis found that 19 candidates have declared cases related to murder, while 79 face charges of attempted murder. A total of 52 candidates face cases linked to crimes against women, including three charged with rape.

Among major parties, CPI(M) tops the list, with its sole candidate declaring criminal cases. It is followed by CPI(ML)(L), where five of six candidates (83%) face criminal charges. INC follows with 68%, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) at 60%, and BJP at 57%.

All major parties contesting in the second phase have fielded between 19% and 100% candidates with declared criminal cases.

The analysis also found that 73 of 121 constituencies (60%) are categorised as “red alert” constituencies, defined as those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases.