Bihar assembly election: Two 'Bahubalis' flexing their muscles in Mokama

PATNA: Battlelines have been drawn between two don-turned politicians—Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh—in the Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar’s Patna district, which will go to polls in the first phase on November 6.
Anant Singh, a four term former MLA, has thrown his hat in the electoral ring once again after stepping out of jail, is set to contest against Surajbhan’s wife Veena Devi of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Anant, fond of costly luxury cars, keeping horses, wearing hats and stylish spectacles, is popularly called ‘Chhote Sarkar’ by his supporters.
Lalu allotted RJD’s symbol to Veena Devi, a former MP, late on Wednesday, paving way for filing nomination papers on Thursday.
The two criminal-turned-politicians command strong influence not only within their Bhumihar community, but also among other social groups, thanks to their Robin Hood-like image. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Anant Singh captured the high-profile Mokama seat as an RJD candidate but was later disqualified after his conviction under the Arms Act in 2022. His wife, Neelam Devi, won the ensuing bypoll but subsequently shifted her loyalty to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, voting in favour of the NDA during the floor test in February last year.
“This time, Anant Singh—popularly known as Chhote Sarkar—is contesting on a JD(U) ticket,” said Saurabh Kumar Singh, a resident of Mokama.
Mokama Tal, well-known for its pulse production, has a history of high-stakes contests often marred by violence. Elections here have seen gun power dominate as supporters clashed to secure victory for their leaders. The upcoming polls promise to be another fierce showdown of money and muscle power.
JD(U) nominee Anant Singh’s elder brother, Dilip Singh, earlier represented the constituency and also served as a minister in the RJD government. In the 2000 election, Surajbhan Singh—renowned locally as ‘Dada’—defeated Dilip Singh to clinch the seat for the first time. However, Anant Singh wrested the constituency from him in 2005 and has held it for four consecutive terms since.
Despite facing at least 19 criminal cases, including charges of murder, kidnapping, and violations of the Arms Act, Anant Singh continues to enjoy massive popularity. His political clout was evident when his wife won an election even as he remained behind bars. Meanwhile, Surajbhan Singh is preparing to counter ‘Chhote Sarkar’ with equal intensity.
“Surajbhan’s prestige is on the line in Mokama. He faces a formidable opponent from his own caste who can match both his influence and force,” said Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Shankarbar Tola, Surajbhan’s native village.
As reports emerged that Surajbhan’s wife might enter the fray from Mokama, election preparations intensified at Anant Singh’s hometown of Ladma, near Barh. “Although Surajbhan is barred from contesting due to his conviction, he’s determined to demonstrate his strength and settle scores with his rival,” said one of his long-time supporters.
By inducting Surajbhan Singh into the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav is seen as attempting to consolidate the party’s support among the Bhumihar community. Recently, two other influential Bhumihar leaders—Bogo Singh from Begusarai and JD(U) MLA Dr. Sanjeev Kumar from Khagaria—also joined the RJD and were allotted tickets in their respective constituencies.
Sources indicate that the RJD plans to field Bhumihar candidates in about ten assembly constituencies this time. According to Bihar’s caste survey, Bhumihars account for 2.86% of the state’s population, while Brahmins make up 3.65%. In the politically crucial Ganga–Sone belt—covering Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, and Madhubani—the Bhumihar community continues to play a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes.
Surajbhan, also a former MP from Balia in Begusarai, earlier resigned from former union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras’ Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and joined RJD.