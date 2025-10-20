Bihar assembly election: Two 'Bahubalis' flexing their muscles in Mokama

PATNA: Battlelines have been drawn between two don-turned politicians—Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh—in the Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar’s Patna district, which will go to polls in the first phase on November 6.

Anant Singh, a four term former MLA, has thrown his hat in the electoral ring once again after stepping out of jail, is set to contest against Surajbhan’s wife Veena Devi of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Anant, fond of costly luxury cars, keeping horses, wearing hats and stylish spectacles, is popularly called ‘Chhote Sarkar’ by his supporters.

Lalu allotted RJD’s symbol to Veena Devi, a former MP, late on Wednesday, paving way for filing nomination papers on Thursday.

The two criminal-turned-politicians command strong influence not only within their Bhumihar community, but also among other social groups, thanks to their Robin Hood-like image. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Anant Singh captured the high-profile Mokama seat as an RJD candidate but was later disqualified after his conviction under the Arms Act in 2022. His wife, Neelam Devi, won the ensuing bypoll but subsequently shifted her loyalty to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, voting in favour of the NDA during the floor test in February last year.

“This time, Anant Singh—popularly known as Chhote Sarkar—is contesting on a JD(U) ticket,” said Saurabh Kumar Singh, a resident of Mokama.