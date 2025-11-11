Five from UP among 12 killed in Delhi car blast near Red Fort

LUCKNOW: A powerful car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Sunday evening killed five persons from Uttar Pradesh, leaving three others injured.
Those who lost their lives in the terror attack were identified as Ashok Singh and Lokesh Agarwal, both from Amroha district; Nouman from Shamli; Mohsin from Meerut in western UP; and Dinesh Kumar from Shravasti in central UP.
Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh has been placed on high alert, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to be on the ground and ensure that no suspect escapes.
According to sources, Ashok Singh and Lokesh Agarwal were close friends. On Sunday evening, Lokesh had reached Delhi to visit his ailing mother-in-law, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Later, he called Ashok and asked him to meet near the Red Fort.
Lokesh travelled to the spot by metro, while Ashok came to receive him in his car. As soon as both got into the car, a massive explosion occurred, killing them on the spot. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition, and the police later identified them through their relatives.
Ashok Singh, a resident of Mangrola village in Amroha’s Hasanpur, had been working as a contract employee with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for the past nine years. He had been living in a rented house in Delhi’s Jagatpur area for the last three years. He had recently visited his hometown for Diwali.
Ashok has left behind his wife Sonam, daughters Aarohi (8) and Kavya (5), and son Aarambh (3). His elder brother, Subhash, is a farmer.
On the other hand, Lokesh Agarwal was a fertiliser trader from Amroha. He had gone to Delhi to see his ailing mother-in-law at Ganga Ram Hospital and had decided to meet Ashok Singh near the Red Fort. Just as they got into the car, the explosion allegedly took place.
The Delhi Police identified Lokesh after calling his relative Sandeep Agarwal using his mobile phone. Lokesh has left behind two sons, Saurabh and Gaurav, and a daughter, Divya.
Dinesh Kumar, 32, was a daily-wage labourer from Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district. He had been working in Delhi for some time. His family comprised his wife and three children.
Relatives said Dinesh had planned to return home in a few days. The bodies of Ashok, Lokesh, and Dinesh have reached their respective homes.
Meanwhile, three men, Shiva Jaiswal from Deoria, Pappu from Agra, and Mohammad Daud from Ghaziabad, were injured in the explosion. All three are being treated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi.