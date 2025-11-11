Five from UP among 12 killed in Delhi car blast near Red Fort

LUCKNOW: A powerful car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Sunday evening killed five persons from Uttar Pradesh, leaving three others injured.

Those who lost their lives in the terror attack were identified as Ashok Singh and Lokesh Agarwal, both from Amroha district; Nouman from Shamli; Mohsin from Meerut in western UP; and Dinesh Kumar from Shravasti in central UP.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh has been placed on high alert, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to be on the ground and ensure that no suspect escapes.

According to sources, Ashok Singh and Lokesh Agarwal were close friends. On Sunday evening, Lokesh had reached Delhi to visit his ailing mother-in-law, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Later, he called Ashok and asked him to meet near the Red Fort.

Lokesh travelled to the spot by metro, while Ashok came to receive him in his car. As soon as both got into the car, a massive explosion occurred, killing them on the spot. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition, and the police later identified them through their relatives.