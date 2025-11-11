Ghatshila bypoll concludes peacefully with 73.88% voter turnout

RANCHI: Voting for Ghatshila by-election concluded peacefully, with an impressive 73.88% voter turnout till 5 PM.

According to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, no untoward incidents was reported during voting at 300 polling booths.

The final figure is likely to touch the 76.48% turnout recorded during the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Election, which marks a strong civic response reflecting heightened political engagement in the constituency.

“Voting percentage till 5:00 PM was recorded as 73.88%. Final data will be updated after the close-up poll, end-of-poll and scrutiny,” said the Chief Electoral Officer. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, he added.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, two FIRs were filed on Tuesday for misconduct and violation of model code of conduct. One of them involved a violation of the secrecy of voting on the social media post, while the other one was related to carrying cash on the polling day.

Kumar informed that two cases were filed earlier also, making a total of four cases registered during the Ghatshila by-poll. The first case was filed for roaming with licensed weapons during the election period, while the second one involved posting of objectionable messages on social media using AI.

The by-election witnessed a three-cornered contest with major political parties like BJP, JMM and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) fielding their candidates, besides several independents and smaller party representatives.

The bye-election, being held for the Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat, has turned into a prestige contest between two Sorens — JMM’s Somesh Soren and BJP’s Babulal Soren — making it a duel loaded with legacy, sentiment, and strategy.