India slams Pakistan for attempts to link New Delhi to Islamabad attack, terms it 'delirious and baseless'

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday hit out strongly at Pakistan for attempting to link New Delhi to the terrorist attack in Islamabad, calling the charge “baseless, unfounded, and a predictable tactic” by Pakistan’s leadership to divert domestic attention from its internal political crisis.

Responding to media queries on remarks made by the Pakistani leadership, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership.”

“It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country,” Jaiswal said in a statement.