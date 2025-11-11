India slams Pakistan for attempts to link New Delhi to Islamabad attack, terms it 'delirious and baseless'

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday hit out strongly at Pakistan for attempting to link New Delhi to the terrorist attack in Islamabad, calling the charge “baseless, unfounded, and a predictable tactic” by Pakistan’s leadership to divert domestic attention from its internal political crisis.
Responding to media queries on remarks made by the Pakistani leadership, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership.”
“It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country,” Jaiswal said in a statement.
He added that the international community was well aware of Pakistan’s internal situation and would not be misled by “desperate diversionary ploys.”
Even as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed 12 people on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought to shift blame toward India, alleging New Delhi’s involvement without offering evidence.
In remarks carried by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Sharif condemned the perpetrators, calling them “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies.” He claimed the attacks were “a continuation of India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan.”