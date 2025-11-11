MHA hands over Delhi blast case probe to NIA, evidence on JeM involvement emerge

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially handed over the investigation into the Monday Delhi car blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which said the agency was “associated with the local police since yesterday” and has “now begun the process of formally taking over the case”.

Meanwhile, according to the preliminary investigation into the case, the probe teams suspect involvement of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module behind the attack, as they have found “some internal communications of the outfit hinting at ‘revenge’ and ‘betrayal’ by its own cadre and asking loyal ones to do something.

The move to hand over the probe to the NIA came after two back-to-back high-level security review meetings chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. The agencies have been actively conducting search operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, have successfully traced multiple leads of the terror outfit and search operations are going on in coordination with respective state police forces.

A source in the MHA said, “The Union Home Minister decided to hand over the investigation of the incident to the NIA. He also instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory to match and investigate the sample specimens collected from the blast spot and come up with the details of the blast at the earliest. It was also instructed to match the samples collected from the bodies in the car that exploded. The NIA was instructed to investigate and submit a report at the earliest.”