Nithari killings: SC acquits Surendra Koli in last pending case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its ruling on Tuesday acquitted Surendra Koli in the last remaining murder and rape case related to the brutal Nithari serial killings of 2005-2006 in Noida.

With this decision, Koli will be released from jail unless he is wanted in another case. The top court’s verdict marks a major setback for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the prosecution.

The top court's three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.

The court, which had reserved its verdict on October 7, allowed Koli’s curative petition challenging the top court's 2011 judgment that had upheld his conviction in one of the cases.

Out of a total of 13 cases registered against Koli, he moved the top court -- by filing a curative petition -- seeking acquittal on the basis of his subsequent acquittal in twelve other cases.

As per law, once a curative petition - the last legal option for any party - is decided by the Supreme Court, the prosecution and investigating agency have nothing left to reopen the case against the accused.

Justice Nath, who pronounced the order for the bench, stated that Koli is acquitted of the charges.

“The curative petition is allowed. The petitioner is acquitted of the charges. The petitioner shall be released forthwith,” the top court said.

Koli had been earlier acquitted in 12 cases by the Allahabad High Court, which found the prosecution evidence unreliable.