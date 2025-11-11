SC seeks Election Commission's reply to pleas against SIR in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking its detailed response to a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"Issue notice to the ECI. We will seek reply from the ECI and others and then we will hear the matter," said a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and posted the matter for further hearing to November 26.

The top court also directed the High Courts to keep in abeyance the petitions filed before them in relation to the SIR in various states including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar.

The court heard the petitions filed by Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen, West Bengal Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The DMK moved the apex court through its secretary RS Bharathi challenging the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the DMK, argued that the SIR exercise was being undertaken in a tearing hurry unlike before when it used to take three years to revise the electoral rolls.

To this, the bench asked the petitioners why they were so apprehensive about the exercise.

Challenging the validity of the SIR exercise, Sibal submitted that the situation in different states were different. This monsoon season in Tamil Nadu there would be a lot of rain, which might not be the case in other states, he said.