Six detained, including Delhi car blast suspect's brothers, mother in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police have conducted raids at different parts of the Valley and detained six persons for questioning following the powerful explosion in a car near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.
The detained persons included two brothers and the mother of Dr Umar Nabi, the man who was suspected to be driving the car.
The J&K Police raided the suspect’s residence in Pulwama on Monday evening after his name emerged during the investigation.
Electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were taken away by the police.
The suspect’s sister-in-law said that the police took her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law into custody for questioning.
Sources further said that the mother was picked up for collecting DNA samples so that it could be matched with the body parts of the suspect.
The suspect had last called his family on Friday and had visited home about two months back.
“He was engaged. He was very fond of cricket and whenever he used to visit home, he would play cricket with the local boys,” said his sister-in-law.
“We are shocked about learning of the police allegations. The family worked very hard for his studies and he was our hope for our better future”.
Umar had quit his job at Government Medical College in Anantnag about eight months back and was associated with Al Falah Institute at Faridabad.
The Al Falah is at spotlight after the inter-state militant module of militant outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar AGhazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) was busted by J&K police in assistance with Haryana Police and UP police.
Sources also said that the brothers are being questioned to know more information about the suspect’s alleged involvement in militant activities.
Two brothers were identified as Umar Rashid and Amir Rashid. One of the brother is an electrician, while the other is a plumber.
Amir had reportedly sold the i20 vehicle used in the Delhi car bomb to Tariq, one of his friends.
Tariq, who is a tipper driver, has also been picked up by police for investigation.
“The questioning of all the detained persons is going on to unravel more information about the terror conspiracy,” sources said.
The suspect had reportedly purchased the i20 from Tariq.
At least 9 people have been killed and 20 injured in an explosion in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 at a signal near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station on Monday evening.