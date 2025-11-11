Six detained, including Delhi car blast suspect's brothers, mother in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police have conducted raids at different parts of the Valley and detained six persons for questioning following the powerful explosion in a car near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

The detained persons included two brothers and the mother of Dr Umar Nabi, the man who was suspected to be driving the car.

The J&K Police raided the suspect’s residence in Pulwama on Monday evening after his name emerged during the investigation.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, were taken away by the police.

The suspect’s sister-in-law said that the police took her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law into custody for questioning.

Sources further said that the mother was picked up for collecting DNA samples so that it could be matched with the body parts of the suspect.

The suspect had last called his family on Friday and had visited home about two months back.

“He was engaged. He was very fond of cricket and whenever he used to visit home, he would play cricket with the local boys,” said his sister-in-law.

“We are shocked about learning of the police allegations. The family worked very hard for his studies and he was our hope for our better future”.