'Those behind the attack will not be spared': Rajnath Singh vows strict action after blast near Red Fort

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday issued a strong warning following the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, assuring that those responsible would face the harshest punishment.

His statement came shortly after investigators identified Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, as the prime suspect in the explosion. Preliminary reports suggest that Umar was driving the white Hyundai i20 that detonated near the historic monument.

Police sources have linked him to a terror network connected to a major explosives seizure in Faridabad earlier.

Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue hosted by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said that the government viewed the incident with utmost seriousness.

“I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances,” Singh declared.

The Defence Minister also noted that top investigative agencies were conducting a “swift and comprehensive” probe, adding that the findings would soon be made public.

The agencies involved in the probe include the Delhi Police, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and National Security Guard (NSG).

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Singh offered condolences to the victims’ families and appealed to citizens to maintain peace while the investigation continues.

At least thirteen people have been killed and several others injured in a blast inside a moving car outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station here on Monday evening.