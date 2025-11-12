Air pollution: Centre issues updated advisory, mandates chest clinics in all government hospitals

NEW DELHI: Amid worsening air quality, particularly in Delhi and neighbouring states, the Centre on Wednesday issued an updated advisory to all states, mandating the establishment of chest clinics in all government hospitals.
The new advisory, released by the Union Health Ministry, urged that high-risk groups, including pregnant women, young children, and the elderly , should minimise outdoor activities as much as possible.
Emphasising the need to avoid burning any form of wood, leaves, crop residues, or waste in open areas, it further advised people to practise wet mopping instead of sweeping or vacuuming indoors to reduce exposure to air pollution. It also reiterated the need to avoid burning firecrackers.
On days when air pollution levels are categorised as poor to severe-plus, conditions currently affecting Delhi and its adjoining states, individuals with chronic cardio-pulmonary diseases have been advised to refrain from strenuous physical activity.
Prepared under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), the updated advisory mandates that all states set up chest clinics at Community Health Centres, Sub-District Hospitals, District Hospitals, and Medical Colleges in urban areas.
“During the peak air pollution months (usually from September to March), these clinics are expected to function for at least two hours daily,” the advisory stated. It also called on states to intensify health preparedness, strengthen surveillance of pollution-related illnesses, and initiate coordinated action plans to mitigate the public health impacts of air pollution.
The advisory outlined that the staff nurse assigned to each chest clinic will be responsible for screening patients to assess risk factors, registering high-risk individuals, and sharing their details with respective blocks for community-based follow-up through ASHA, ANM, and Community Health Officers.
Furthermore, healthcare personnel at these clinics will identify risk factors, provide diagnoses, and offer care and treatment for those suffering from respiratory and cardiac illnesses linked to poor air quality.
States have also been directed to conduct capacity-building exercises, including training for paramedics, community health workers, and other relevant staff to manage such cases effectively.
Health facilities have been instructed to ensure the availability of essential medicines and medical equipment, including oxygen supplies, nebulisers, and ventilators.
Additionally, states have been asked to establish and expand sentinel surveillance systems for monitoring air pollution-related illnesses. Hospitals across the country are to report daily cases of such illnesses, analyse the data, and share findings with state and central authorities for timely intervention.
The ministry said the updated advisory aims to address health concerns arising from prolonged exposure to air pollution in affected areas.
States have also been instructed to enforce strict dust-control measures at construction and demolition sites. Authorities must ensure water sprinkling, covering of materials, and the provision of masks and protective kits for all workers. Regular health check-ups and training sessions for construction workers have also been made mandatory.
The advisory highlighted that both short- and long-term exposure to even lower levels of air pollution can be harmful to health. Long-term exposure can lead to chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and premature death, while short-term high-level exposure can cause acute health reactions affecting multiple organs.
Common symptoms may include irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and skin; coughing; breathing difficulty; wheezing; chest discomfort or pain; headache; dizziness; limb weakness; and facial deviation.
Vulnerable groups may experience more severe effects, such as lower respiratory tract inflammation and infection, exacerbation of asthma or bronchitis, and worsening of chronic illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), ischaemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular stroke.