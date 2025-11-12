Air pollution: Centre issues updated advisory, mandates chest clinics in all government hospitals

NEW DELHI: Amid worsening air quality, particularly in Delhi and neighbouring states, the Centre on Wednesday issued an updated advisory to all states, mandating the establishment of chest clinics in all government hospitals.

The new advisory, released by the Union Health Ministry, urged that high-risk groups, including pregnant women, young children, and the elderly , should minimise outdoor activities as much as possible.

Emphasising the need to avoid burning any form of wood, leaves, crop residues, or waste in open areas, it further advised people to practise wet mopping instead of sweeping or vacuuming indoors to reduce exposure to air pollution. It also reiterated the need to avoid burning firecrackers.

On days when air pollution levels are categorised as poor to severe-plus, conditions currently affecting Delhi and its adjoining states, individuals with chronic cardio-pulmonary diseases have been advised to refrain from strenuous physical activity.