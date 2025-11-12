Air pollution: SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana on stubble burning

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to submit status reports on the measures taken to curb stubble burning, a major contributor to Delhi-NCR’s worsening air pollution.

Taking note of the “aggravated and deteriorating” AQI levels in the region, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, and comprising Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria, said, “Let the reply be filed; we will hear it on Monday, November 17.”

During the hearing, lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, informed the court that AQI levels had crossed 450 in some areas and that construction activities were continuing, even within the Supreme Court premises.

He noted that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), but the current situation warranted implementing GRAP Stage IV.