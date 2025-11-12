Air pollution: SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana on stubble burning

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab and Haryana governments to submit status reports on the measures taken to curb stubble burning, a major contributor to Delhi-NCR’s worsening air pollution.
Taking note of the “aggravated and deteriorating” AQI levels in the region, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, and comprising Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria, said, “Let the reply be filed; we will hear it on Monday, November 17.”
During the hearing, lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing one of the petitioners, informed the court that AQI levels had crossed 450 in some areas and that construction activities were continuing, even within the Supreme Court premises.
He noted that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), but the current situation warranted implementing GRAP Stage IV.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said that the Board had filed its status report and that officers present in court would provide further details.
Amicus curiae Aparajita Singh also urged the bench to take urgent cognisance of the “hazardous” AQI levels. Citing a NASA scientist, she said satellite data suggested that crop residue was being burnt after satellites had passed, allegedly to avoid detection. The court, which is hearing the long-pending M.C. Mehta case on air pollution, fixed the matter for further hearing on November 17.
In earlier hearings, the court had expressed dissatisfaction over non-functional air monitoring stations during Diwali and had directed the CAQM to submit an affidavit detailing current and future steps to prevent worsening air quality. It had also allowed the sale of only NEERI-approved green crackers between October 18 & 20, on a test basis, depending on post-Diwali air quality conditions.