Air pollution: SC asks Punjab, Haryana to apprise about steps taken against stubble burning

NEW DELHI: Taking note of stubble burning leading to further worsening of air quality levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to apprise it about the action taken to control the situation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria also agreed to hear the plea on November 17.

"Let Punjab and Haryana governments respond on steps taken to control stubble burning," the CJI said.

Earlier, the bench had scheduled the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan said that currently GRAP III is in force.

"Grap IV should be implemented. The AQI (air quality index) has crossed 450 at some places. There is drilling excavation happening outside a court here...That shouldn't happen at least within these premises," the senior lawyer said.

The CJI said that action would be taken in regard to the construction activity.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a framework designed to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR region through a tiered system of measures based on the severity of air quality.