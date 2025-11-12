Indian Navy Chief leaves for six day official trip to the US

NEW DELHI: Amidst the ongoing India, US tariff tussle, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, has proceeded on an official visit to the United States from 12 to 17 Nov 2025. The the tariff tension has not affected the bilateral military ties.
The Ministry of Defence in a statement here said, "The visit aims to further strengthen the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy, a key pillar of the India-US Defence Partnership."
During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to hold discussions with senior officials of the U.S. Department of War. He will also meet Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and Admiral Stephen T Koehler, Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT), besides other senior naval leadership and dignitaries.
The Ministry of Defence said, "These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and strengthen mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the two navies."
During the visit Admiral Tripathi will also engage with key naval institutions and operational commands of the US Navy.
Discussions are expected to focus on shared maritime priorities in the Indo-Pacific, collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as, MILAN, and the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) initiatives, MoD said.
India and the United States share a long-standing maritime partnership rooted in mutual trust, and shared values.
"The visit by CNS underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to deepening cooperation with the US Navy towards realising the vision of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific," said MoD.
As reported earlier by TNIE, India and the US continued with their scheduled exercise Yudh Abhyas-2025 in September.
Also, in September, the Navies of India and US conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in September end.
The Indian Navy's warship INS Imphal, an indigenous guided-missile destroyer, mission deployed in the Arabian Sea, participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the US Navy's Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) on September 29, 2025.