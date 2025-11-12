Indian Navy Chief leaves for six day official trip to the US

NEW DELHI: Amidst the ongoing India, US tariff tussle, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, has proceeded on an official visit to the United States from 12 to 17 Nov 2025. The the tariff tension has not affected the bilateral military ties.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement here said, "The visit aims to further strengthen the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy, a key pillar of the India-US Defence Partnership."

During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to hold discussions with senior officials of the U.S. Department of War. He will also meet Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander, United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and Admiral Stephen T Koehler, Commander, United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT), besides other senior naval leadership and dignitaries.

The Ministry of Defence said, "These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and strengthen mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the two navies."