Rajasthan link emerges in Gujarat ATS terror arrests ahead of Delhi blast

JAIPUR: A Rajasthan connection has emerged in the case of three terrorists arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) shortly before the Delhi bombings, raising concern among state security agencies. Following the revelation, a team from the Rajasthan ATS has departed for Gujarat to interrogate the arrested suspects.
According to the Gujarat ATS, the trio had procured their weapons from Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan ATS is now expected to gather crucial information about the weapons supply network operating from the region.
“The team will conduct a detailed investigation into the suspects’ alleged links with Rajasthan,” said Rajasthan ATS Inspector General Vikas Kumar. “Preliminary findings from the Gujarat ATS interrogation suggest that the three accused obtained weapons from Hanumangarh district, and some consignments were reportedly smuggled into India from Pakistan using drones.”
Officials said the visiting Rajasthan ATS team will seek to establish the route used to transport the dropped consignments and identify any local facilitators or intermediary networks.
Rajasthan DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma confirmed that while the Gujarat ATS led the initial operations, information pointing towards Rajasthan prompted the state ATS to send investigators to Gujarat. “We are coordinating closely with Gujarat authorities to obtain complete information and take necessary follow-up action,” he said.
Though Hanumangarh does not share an international border, neighbouring Sri Ganganagar district has previously reported instances of cross-border smuggling, officials noted. Security agencies are now investigating whether those earlier routes were exploited to transport weapons and other contraband inland.
The developments have sparked concern over potential gaps in border intelligence and surveillance. According to informed sources, drone drops from across the Pakistan border, previously linked to narcotics consignments in Sri Ganganagar and Barmer, are suspected to have been used to deliver weapons in this case. Authorities have described the confirmation that weapons, not just drugs, were delivered by drone as a serious security threat.
The Gujarat ATS has identified the three arrested suspects as Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed (Hyderabad), Azad Suleman Sheikh (Shamli, Uttar Pradesh), and Mohammad Suhail alias Mohammad Salim Khan (Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh). Reports allege links between the trio and the extremist group ISIS; authorities are currently investigating these claims.
Officials further allege that one of the accused and his associates were attempting to prepare a toxic chemical, and that plans to use it in potential attacks are under scrutiny. These allegations remain under verification as investigations continue.