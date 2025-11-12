Rajasthan link emerges in Gujarat ATS terror arrests ahead of Delhi blast

JAIPUR: A Rajasthan connection has emerged in the case of three terrorists arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) shortly before the Delhi bombings, raising concern among state security agencies. Following the revelation, a team from the Rajasthan ATS has departed for Gujarat to interrogate the arrested suspects.

According to the Gujarat ATS, the trio had procured their weapons from Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan ATS is now expected to gather crucial information about the weapons supply network operating from the region.

“The team will conduct a detailed investigation into the suspects’ alleged links with Rajasthan,” said Rajasthan ATS Inspector General Vikas Kumar. “Preliminary findings from the Gujarat ATS interrogation suggest that the three accused obtained weapons from Hanumangarh district, and some consignments were reportedly smuggled into India from Pakistan using drones.”