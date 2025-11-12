Second car of Delhi blast suspect Umar Nabi, a red Ford EcoSport, seized in Haryana

NEW DELHI: The Faridabad Police on Wednesday seized a red Ford EcoSport car, which is suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect behind the Red Fort explosion on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had issued an alert for the car.
Along with police, a forensic science laboratory team also reached the spot in Haryana's Khandawali village for investigation.
A senior Faridabad Police official said, “The Faridabad Police rounded up a red EcoSport vehicle, suspected in the Delhi blast case, with registration number DL 10 CK 0458. It was found parked near Khandawali village. We have informed the concerned investigating agency about this.”
Nabi, who is from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, is believed to be the driver of the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station.
Officials are probing Nabi's links with a radicalised module dismantled in Faridabad during a joint operation by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana’s Special Task Force (STF). That operation led to the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors, and the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives and arms from multiple locations in Haryana.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also detained a Faridabad-based car dealer in connection with the Red Fort blast, with the assistance of local police. It was revealed that the car dealer facilitated the sale of the Hyundai i20 used in the blast.
The entire chain of ownership of the i20 car is being investigated to ascertain how it was brought to the dealer, who bought it from him and how it reached the suspect, said officials.
The Delhi Police has also initiated an extensive verification drive involving used-car dealers operating in the national capital.
Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said, “As a part of an ongoing process, we keep meeting car dealers and market associations. If any district police has called a meeting to re-enforce this, then it is a welcome step.”