Second car of Delhi blast suspect Umar Nabi, a red Ford EcoSport, seized in Haryana

NEW DELHI: The Faridabad Police on Wednesday seized a red Ford EcoSport car, which is suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect behind the Red Fort explosion on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had issued an alert for the car.

Along with police, a forensic science laboratory team also reached the spot in Haryana's Khandawali village for investigation.

A senior Faridabad Police official said, “The Faridabad Police rounded up a red EcoSport vehicle, suspected in the Delhi blast case, with registration number DL 10 CK 0458. It was found parked near Khandawali village. We have informed the concerned investigating agency about this.”

Nabi, who is from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, is believed to be the driver of the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station.