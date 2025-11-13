Bihar polls: Elaborate security measures in place for counting of votes on November 14

PATNA: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Friday's counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state, officials said.

Schools in Patna will remain closed on Friday in view of the counting exercise, they said.

Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

Counting arrangements have been made in all the 243 assembly constituencies.

The exercise will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents.

A total of 4,372 counting tables, each staffed with one supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer have been set up.

More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the nominees will also oversee the process, the Election Commission said in a statement.