Bihar elections 2025: Voting begins for second phase, State on high alert after Delhi explosion

PM Modi calls on voters to head to the polls in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Bihar to participate actively in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections.
In a post on X, Modi said, “Today marks the second and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically and help set a new record. To the young first-time voters: cast your vote and inspire others to do the same!”
Voting begins for Phase 2 assembly polls in Bihar
Voting for the second and final phase of Bihar elections has begun across 122 of the 243 Assembly seats in the state.
VIDEO | Katihar: People queue up outside Madrasa Darul Huda Kathotia, Booth No-199, Barari, as voting begins for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls.
Today, 122 seats across 20 districts are going to the polls. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.… pic.twitter.com/5PRycAXjsx
In an official communication, the Bihar Deputy Inspector General (ATS) directed all Senior Superintendents and Superintendents of Police to maintain heightened vigilance and intensify patrolling across districts.
The advisory comes as Bihar heads to the polls today, with authorities on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.
Exit polls to follow after voting ends
Following the final phase of voting, the highly anticipated exit polls will also be announced today. Since voting ends at 5 pm, the exit poll predictions for the next Bihar government are expected to start around 6:30 pm.