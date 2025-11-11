LIVE

Bihar elections 2025: Voting begins for second phase, State on high alert after Delhi explosion

The assembly elections are being carried out after the SIR of electoral rolls, which now has 7.24 crore voters across the state, about 60 lakh less than the size before the exercise was undertaken.
Security officials carry EVMs as part of preparations on the eve of the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections , in Gaya, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
Security officials carry EVMs as part of preparations on the eve of the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections , in Gaya, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025Photo | PTI
Online Desk, Agencies
Summary

Bihar is voting today in the second phase of the 2025 Assembly Elections. Polling will take place from 7 am to 5 pm across 45,399 polling stations in 122 constituencies.

This phase includes several key seats likely to influence the overall outcome. In the first phase, held on November 6 across 121 constituencies, the state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of over 65 per cent.

PM Modi calls on voters to head to the polls in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Bihar to participate actively in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Today marks the second and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically and help set a new record. To the young first-time voters: cast your vote and inspire others to do the same!”

Voting begins for Phase 2 assembly polls in Bihar

Voting for the second and final phase of Bihar elections has begun across 122 of the 243 Assembly seats in the state.

Red Fort blast triggers security alert in Bihar as State votes today

The Bihar Police on Monday night issued a statewide security advisory after a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station killed nine people and injured several others.

In an official communication, the Bihar Deputy Inspector General (ATS) directed all Senior Superintendents and Superintendents of Police to maintain heightened vigilance and intensify patrolling across districts.

The advisory comes as Bihar heads to the polls today, with authorities on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Exit polls to follow after voting ends

Following the final phase of voting, the highly anticipated exit polls will also be announced today. Since voting ends at 5 pm, the exit poll predictions for the next Bihar government are expected to start around 6:30 pm.

Bihar Assembly polls
Bihar assembly elections phase 2

Key Events

Red Fort blast triggers security alert in Bihar as State votes today

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com